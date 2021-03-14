Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Extreme Networks worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Extreme Networks by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

