Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Fabrinet worth $28,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

