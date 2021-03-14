Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

