Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $88,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $764.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

