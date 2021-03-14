Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $268.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $764.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,399.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

