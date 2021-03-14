Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $125,837.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00444669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00061438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00091767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00066830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00505188 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

