FansTime Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 27% against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1.85 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034989 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.