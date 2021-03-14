Fantom Price Reaches $0.40 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $87.91 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034912 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

