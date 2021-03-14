Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 737,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

