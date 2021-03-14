Feellike Price Down 87.9% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Feellike token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,296.86 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feellike has traded 87.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

