Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 76.3% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 76.3% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $503.70 million and approximately $122.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.00 or 0.00640970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00071310 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.