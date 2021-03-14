FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FFBW by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FFBW by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 444,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 10,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. FFBW has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.60.

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.