Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned about 3.90% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

FDHY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 14,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.