Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $259,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 74.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,699 shares of company stock worth $12,164,402. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of FNF opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $41.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

