Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of FRGI opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

