Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 407.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

