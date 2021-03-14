Financial Analysis: Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) versus Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Aravive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aravive and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Xencor 2 0 7 0 2.56

Aravive presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 249.03%. Xencor has a consensus price target of $47.11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Aravive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Xencor.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive N/A -47.21% -39.11% Xencor -113.40% -13.56% -12.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aravive and Xencor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $4.75 million 24.45 -$18.22 million ($1.57) -4.60 Xencor $156.70 million 17.39 $26.88 million $0.46 102.24

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Aravive. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aravive has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats Xencor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics to develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies. It is also developing Tidutamab that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; XmAb564 to treat Autoimmune diseases; XmAb819 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; and XmAb306/RO7310729, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company provides Monjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Ultomiris to treat adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE, which mediates allergic responses and allergic disease. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, MorphoSys AG, NestlÃ© S.A., Novartis AG, INmune Bio, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Atreca, Inc., and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

