Financial Analysis: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) vs. nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 4 5 0 2.40 nCino 0 3 6 0 2.67

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus price target of $123.11, suggesting a potential upside of 17.38%. nCino has a consensus price target of $92.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.37%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -4.29% 0.81% 0.58% nCino N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $742.31 million 11.83 -$27.20 million $0.20 524.40 nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

nCino has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software.

Summary

nCino beats Guidewire Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

