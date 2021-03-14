Financial Survey: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) versus Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 14.15% 12.15% 8.08% Diamond Hill Investment Group 29.63% 19.59% 14.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Resources and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 6 1 0 1.67 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential downside of 21.74%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.62 $798.90 million $2.61 11.05 Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 3.97 $54.96 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

