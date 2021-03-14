FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FNGR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 4,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,885. FingerMotion has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

