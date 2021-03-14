FinNexus (FNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $2.37 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00645603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035316 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

