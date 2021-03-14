First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

FBNC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 164,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $613,888 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

