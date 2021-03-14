First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

