First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 466,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.