First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 39.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 39.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 217,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,688 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

