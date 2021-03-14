First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 11th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 211,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,955. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 202,491 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,435 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,289 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

