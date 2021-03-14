First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 220,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of MDIV stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.