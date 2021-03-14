First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $70.26. 47,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

