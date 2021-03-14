First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the February 11th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of QABA stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.87. 41,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

