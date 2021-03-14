First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 71.0% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the February 11th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,199. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $87.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.