First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 269,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,081,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,402. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

