First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the February 11th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,075. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

