First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,121,000.

