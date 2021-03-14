Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the February 11th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 9,644,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,666,844. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

