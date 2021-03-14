FLIP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $371,250.98 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

