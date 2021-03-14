FLO (FLO) One Day Volume Tops $127,332.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. FLO has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $127,332.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

