FLO Tops 1-Day Volume of $171,159.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One FLO token can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $171,159.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.