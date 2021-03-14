Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $78.48 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Flow has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $78.48 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.99 or 0.00061558 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00445298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.00512064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

