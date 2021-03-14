Flowchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,380.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Flowchain has a market cap of $18,848.30 and $64,380.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.72 or 0.00642440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034970 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

