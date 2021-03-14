Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Short Interest Up 61.6% in February

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 11th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 1,295,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

