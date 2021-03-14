FlypMe 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,966.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $722,916.80 and approximately $7,966.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.00649248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

