FOAM Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.24 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $111,026.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,863,720 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.