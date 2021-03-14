Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 11th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

