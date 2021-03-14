Fortuna 1-Day Volume Hits $673.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $170,189.11 and $673.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Buying and Selling Fortuna

