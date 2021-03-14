Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the February 11th total of 789,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Forum Merger III stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 432,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73. Forum Merger III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.