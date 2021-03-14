Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 16,808 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Apple by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 147,925 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,813,000 after buying an additional 614,001 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Apple by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after buying an additional 412,531 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,640,000 after buying an additional 486,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Apple by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

