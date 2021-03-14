Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Update

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 11th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of FRANQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.14. Francesca’s has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $9.20.
Francesca’s Company Profile
