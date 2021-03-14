Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Update

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 11th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FRANQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.14. Francesca’s has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

