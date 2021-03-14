Frax (FRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.74 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $107.71 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00446445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.81 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 107,313,677 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.