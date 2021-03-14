Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Earns Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.