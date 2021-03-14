FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FREEF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 581,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. FreeSeas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

FreeSeas Company Profile

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

