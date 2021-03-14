FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FREEF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 581,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. FreeSeas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
FreeSeas Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for FreeSeas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreeSeas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.